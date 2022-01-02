Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (CZBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) declared a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

CZBT opened at $23.00 on Friday. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44.

Get Citizens Bancorp of Virginia alerts:

About Citizens Bancorp of Virginia

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The company operates through its subsidiary, Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which provides banking services. It provides retail and commercial banking that includes commercial and consumer demand and time deposit accounts, real estate, commercial and consumer loans, Internet banking, brokerage services, safe deposit boxes and other miscellaneous services incidental to the operation of a commercial bank.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancorp of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.