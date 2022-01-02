Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (CZBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) declared a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.
CZBT opened at $23.00 on Friday. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44.
About Citizens Bancorp of Virginia
