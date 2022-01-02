CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. CIM Commercial Trust has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.57.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. Analysts predict that CIM Commercial Trust will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.11%.

In related news, Director Richard S. Ressler purchased 19,724 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $171,598.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler purchased 17,150 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $156,236.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 217,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,610. 41.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 51.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter valued at $884,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter valued at $622,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 218.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 49,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

