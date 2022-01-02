Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.04 Billion

Equities analysts expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to announce $44.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.47 billion. Cigna posted sales of $41.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $172.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.86 billion to $173.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $181.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $177.86 billion to $184.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 19,515.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $229.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cigna has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

