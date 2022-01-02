Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.04 Billion

Equities analysts expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to announce $44.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.47 billion. Cigna posted sales of $41.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $172.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.86 billion to $173.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $181.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $177.86 billion to $184.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cigna.
Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 19,515.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.
Cigna stock opened at $229.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cigna has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.82.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.
About Cigna
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
