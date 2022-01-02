Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) Receives $19.24 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.24.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CIAN shares. VTB Capital started coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.80 target price on the stock.

Shares of Cian stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 95,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,501. Cian has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $18.71.

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

