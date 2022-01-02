Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,540 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 2.0% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.88.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CB opened at $193.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $197.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

