Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.06 Million

Brokerages expect Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) to announce sales of $45.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chimerix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110,000.00. Chimerix reported sales of $1.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3,923.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full-year sales of $31.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 million to $90.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $77.87 million, with estimates ranging from $48.22 million to $100.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chimerix.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMRX shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

CMRX opened at $6.43 on Friday. Chimerix has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $11.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 173,312 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Chimerix by 466.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 472,789 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Chimerix by 3.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Chimerix during the second quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chimerix (CMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.