Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International comprises approximately 3.8% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $7,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRL. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

Shares of CRL opened at $376.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $380.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.70. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $243.37 and a one year high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.