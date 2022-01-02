ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of ChannelAdvisor worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,353,000 after acquiring an additional 263,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after acquiring an additional 161,897 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,334,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 12.7% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,020,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after acquiring an additional 114,977 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $136,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $741.61 million, a PE ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.70. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.54 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

