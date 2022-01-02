CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $434.60 Million

Analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to post sales of $434.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $431.69 million and the highest is $439.70 million. CDK Global reported sales of $406.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

CDK Global stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 72,382 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 53,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 19,681 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

