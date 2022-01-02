Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 600 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in DCP Midstream by 498.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 943,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after acquiring an additional 785,922 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in DCP Midstream by 17.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,287,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,281,000 after acquiring an additional 771,729 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc grew its position in DCP Midstream by 11.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,935,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after acquiring an additional 488,738 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 55.3% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 953,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,277,000 after purchasing an additional 339,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,499,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,544,000 after purchasing an additional 294,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCP opened at $27.48 on Friday. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 3.43.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 318.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

