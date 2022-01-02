Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Lowered to C$19.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Cascades from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Cascades from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.07.

Shares of CAS opened at C$13.97 on Wednesday. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$12.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1,000.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

