Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $363.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,757 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,933. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Carvana by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.79. 1,672,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,749. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.85 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Carvana has a twelve month low of $194.70 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.21.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

