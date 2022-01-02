Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives $55.94 Average PT from Brokerages

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.94.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $54.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average of $53.34. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 23.90%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,915,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,900,000 after purchasing an additional 697,882 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917,795 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,425 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,443 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

