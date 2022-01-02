Cardstack Price Hits $0.0079 on Major Exchanges (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Cardstack has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Cardstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Cardstack has a market capitalization of $18.67 million and $229,359.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardstack alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00045988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Cardstack Profile

Cardstack is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com . The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Cardstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.