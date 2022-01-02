Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 2,853 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2022

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 173,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 501,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 108,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.85. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.