Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 2,853 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 173,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 501,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 108,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.85. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

