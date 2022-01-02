Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Reduces Stock Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance cut its stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance owned approximately 0.07% of Agenus worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Agenus in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 141,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agenus alerts:

AGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.00 million, a PE ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91. Agenus Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $252.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.