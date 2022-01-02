Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $222.45 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $190.94 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.76 and its 200 day moving average is $224.31.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.