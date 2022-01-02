Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $6.14 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 23.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,089 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 3.2% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $80.90 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average is $76.53.

