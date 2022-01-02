Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock opened at $305.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.