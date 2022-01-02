Carbon (CRBN) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.60 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $72,252.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00062058 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.27 or 0.07901979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00057677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00075508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,278.84 or 1.00314103 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007731 BTC.

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,998,525 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

