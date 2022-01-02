Capital Analysts LLC Sells 683 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.22. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.