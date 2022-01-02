Capital Analysts LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,639 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

In related news, Director Mary Chris Jammet bought 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $50,063.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADX opened at $19.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $2.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $11.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 58.32%. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.