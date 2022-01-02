Capital Analysts LLC Has $84,000 Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 122.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $103,000. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

NYSE:JWN opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.