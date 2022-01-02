Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $349.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.17.

Shares of ESS opened at $352.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.79 and a 1 year high of $357.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total value of $1,716,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

