Capital Analysts LLC Buys 239 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1,337.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 225,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 210,060 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $63.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

