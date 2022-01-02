Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.03

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$11.03 and last traded at C$11.06, with a volume of 1027628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.39.

WEED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$51.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

