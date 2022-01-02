Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Carvana by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,510,000 after purchasing an additional 365,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,624,000 after purchasing an additional 397,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,259,000 after purchasing an additional 316,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Carvana by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,663,000 after purchasing an additional 372,148 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVNA opened at $231.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of -159.85 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.21. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $194.70 and a 12-month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CVNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.85.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total value of $2,067,209.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,757 shares of company stock worth $5,213,933. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

