Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 934.8% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA SHM opened at $49.18 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $49.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

