Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,193 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS opened at $186.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.54.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $4,475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,177 shares of company stock worth $29,108,265 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

