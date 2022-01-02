Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,991,000 after buying an additional 506,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,436,000 after buying an additional 243,328 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,568,000 after buying an additional 954,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,778,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,085,000 after buying an additional 85,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,932,000 after acquiring an additional 650,545 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXR opened at $226.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.33 and its 200 day moving average is $185.84. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.56 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

