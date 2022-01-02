Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 35,435 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 76.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,435 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.42 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average of $110.46.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.