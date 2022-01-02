Calton & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,474 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

BIL stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.42 and a one year high of $91.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.45.

