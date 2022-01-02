Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,785 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 94,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

SJNK opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.83 and a 1-year high of $27.58.

