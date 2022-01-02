Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,226,950,000 after buying an additional 415,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,402,995,000 after buying an additional 619,582 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,816,000 after buying an additional 144,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after buying an additional 440,144 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $93.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $183.19 billion, a PE ratio of 77.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $93.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

