Calton & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 745 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Shopify by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 8.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 202.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.96.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,377.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,005.14 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,483.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1,480.18. The firm has a market cap of $171.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

