Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPE shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

NYSE:CPE traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $47.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,459. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $71,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $186,780 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 28.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $396,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,793 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 10.8% during the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $303,715,000 after acquiring an additional 602,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,861 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,599,000 after acquiring an additional 153,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $197,995,000 after acquiring an additional 558,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 2.5% during the third quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,132,686 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $153,752,000 after acquiring an additional 77,475 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

