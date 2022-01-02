Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stake Cut by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $459,177,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,483 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 499.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 556,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after purchasing an additional 498,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,170,000 after acquiring an additional 463,968 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $93.53 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.84 and its 200-day moving average is $99.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

