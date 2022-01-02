Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of analysts have commented on CABA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

CABA stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. Cabaletta Bio has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $107.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $3,835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $10,944,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 947,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 557,744 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 355.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 171,529 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 109,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 85,531 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

