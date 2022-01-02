C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCCC. Bank of America started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.86.

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $30,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,265 shares of company stock worth $87,052 in the last 90 days. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,932 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,882 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 204.2% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 815,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after purchasing an additional 547,399 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

