Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,864 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Builders FirstSource worth $12,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,496 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,803 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,331,000 after purchasing an additional 182,411 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,705,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,409,000 after purchasing an additional 783,072 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,360,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,701,000 after purchasing an additional 376,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BLDR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

BLDR opened at $85.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.26.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.