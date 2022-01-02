Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Trims Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,485,499,000 after buying an additional 285,308 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,324,969,000 after purchasing an additional 242,134 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 69,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $643.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $641.19 and a 200-day moving average of $571.11. The firm has a market cap of $182.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.69 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.24.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,958. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

