Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 289 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.3% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $116.97 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.92 and a 200-day moving average of $114.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

