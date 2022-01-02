Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Purchases 1,113 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $218.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.38 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

