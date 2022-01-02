Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,041 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $268.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.67. The company has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $269.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.45.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

