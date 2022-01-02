Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $221,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $114.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $89.79 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.