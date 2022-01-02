Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) and BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Financial Contrast

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) and BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Bryn Mawr Bank has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

80.9% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bryn Mawr Bank and BEO Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bryn Mawr Bank $249.65 million 3.59 $32.50 million $3.61 12.47 BEO Bancorp $30.93 million 1.67 $5.52 million N/A N/A

Bryn Mawr Bank has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Dividends

Bryn Mawr Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Bryn Mawr Bank pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bryn Mawr Bank has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Bryn Mawr Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bryn Mawr Bank and BEO Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bryn Mawr Bank 30.63% 11.35% 1.43% BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bryn Mawr Bank and BEO Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bryn Mawr Bank 0 4 0 0 2.00 BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.02%. Given Bryn Mawr Bank’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bryn Mawr Bank is more favorable than BEO Bancorp.

Summary

Bryn Mawr Bank beats BEO Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation. The firm operates through two segments: Wealth Management, and Banking. The Wealth Management segment provides trust administration and other related fiduciary services, custody services, investment management and advisory services, employee benefit account and individual retirement account administration, estate settlement, tax services, financial planning, and brokerage services. The Banking segment is comprised of commercial and retail banking. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, PA.

About BEO Bancorp

BEO Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial and consumer financing, and banking and mortgage lending services. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Heppner, OR.

