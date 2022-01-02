Brookstone Capital Management Trims Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 83.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 894.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $156.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.25. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

