Brookstone Capital Management Invests $46,000 in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 263.7% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Shares of FSM opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $162.57 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

