Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.77 Million

Brokerages expect Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) to post $134.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.30 million and the lowest is $134.00 million. Brooks Automation reported sales of $249.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year sales of $578.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $562.40 million to $589.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $672.50 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $695.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brooks Automation.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.11. 442,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,496. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Azenta, Inc engages in providing �life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (AZTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.