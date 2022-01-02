Brokerages Set TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) Target Price at GBX 370

Shares of TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 370 ($4.97).

TIFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.38) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.38) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($4.97) to GBX 360 ($4.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($4.97) to GBX 320 ($4.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of LON TIFS traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 255 ($3.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,793. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 245.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 278.24. TI Fluid Systems has a one year low of GBX 216 ($2.90) and a one year high of GBX 330.50 ($4.44). The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

